Copper Mountain Resort expands uphill access, announces uphill events

Copper Mountain Resort has partnered with Mammut, the Swiss outdoor brand, in order to expand their uphill access and education. The pair opened the Mammut Education Center earlier this season to serve as the place to get uphill performance gear as well as be a learning center.

Over the past few seasons, Copper Mountain has made it a priority to invest in expanding the area’s uphill access and this season it finally came to fruition with the addition of four more uphill access routes that expands Copper’s uphill terrain to 11.5 miles.

Copper now offers two before and after hour routes and six daytime routes.

With the addition of the new routes, Copper Mountain is now also offering a weekly uphill meeting that encourages members of the uphill community to tackle ascents together and become familiar with different routes on the mountain. The free meetups occur every Wednesday morning at Eagle’s Landing in Copper’s Center Village at 6:45 a.m.

Copper Mountain is also bringing back the Mammut Uphill Race Series for competitors to test out their skimo skills. Races will take place Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 19, concluding with the Copper Cup on April 15. The registration fee is $15 per person per race. Registration can be completed at CopperColorado.com.

All guests planning to ski uphill at Copper are required to have an uphill season pass and Mammut armband to ski uphill at Copper. Uphill season passes are free for Copper Mountain season pass and Ikon pass holders, or they can be purchased for $79.

The Mammut armband must be picked up at the Mammut Education Center before ascending.