Copper Mountain Resort hosting mountain clean up on July 8

An employee at Copper Mountain Resort participates in the resort's mountain clean up day last summer. This year, the resort has opened up the mountain clean up day to members of the community with free food being offered at the end of the event alongside free music.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

Over the last several years, Copper Mountain Resort has held a summer kick off mountain clean up event for employees, but this year the resort is opening the event to the community.

On Saturday, July 8 Copper will be hosting its mountain clean up day. The event will include mingling with the Copper community, picking up trash and recyclables and enjoying free live music and food.

The event is scheduled to begin with pre-registered check-in and walk-up registration at 8 a.m. with the clean up taking place from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be served at Jacks in Center Village from noon to 1:30 p.m. with raffle and prizes being given out from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The day will end with a free concert from Chris Bauer Band at 3:30 p.m.

More details and a link to pre-register to participate in the event can be found at CopperColorado.com . Event participation is free and anyone 8-years-old and older is encouraged to attend the event.