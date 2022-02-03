Copper Mountain Resort named official US Ski & Snowboard training center through 2025
Copper Mountain Resort announced that it has been named as an official U.S. Ski and Snowboard team training center.
The news makes Copper the only official training center for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team in Colorado, making it the go-to resort for professional athletes to grow their talents.
Copper’s partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard will last through January 2025, which will allow athletes to use Copper’s world-class training facilities and terrain in anticipation of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.
