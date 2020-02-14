Copper Mountain Resort opens all of Tucker Mountain, accessed via the new Three Bears chairlift

All of Tucker Mountain is now open! Have fun out there🌞 pic.twitter.com/vnT1ZapV89 — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) February 11, 2020

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Following the weekend storm that brought over 4 feet of snow to Copper Mountain Resort, ski area officials announced on social media Tuesday, Feb. 11, that all of Tucker Mountain is open.

This is the first year the mountain is accessed via lift rather than snowcat, shaving about 39 minutes off the travel time it used to take to access Tucker Mountain. The mountain, which is now accessed by the Three Bears chairlift, features 10 trails that are rated as expert terrain.