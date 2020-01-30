Copper Mountain Resort patrol hut completely ‘off grid’ due to solar panels

Check out these brand new solar panels on the Tucker Patrol building located at the top of the Three Bears lift. It's helping us #PlayForever by keeping it off the grid! #CopperMountain #ThreeBears pic.twitter.com/f9wDwYqXvS — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) January 29, 2020

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Copper Mountain Resort posted a picture to social media of the patrol building, which is at the top of the Three Bears chairlift servicing Tucker Mountain. The photo shows the patrol building with solar panels on the roof.

Copper spokeswoman Taylor Prather reported that the panels power the patrol hut, making the hut completely “off grid.” Prather said the hut also has a pellet stove for heat.

The social media post indicated that the panels are part of Copper’s Play Forever campaign, which is a sustainability effort committing Copper to increasing its energy efficiency among other efforts.