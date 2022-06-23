Copper Mountain Resort plans a barrel of beer-themed fun this weekend

The 10 Barrel beer paring dinner has returned to Copper Mountain Resort this summer. Dig in to a crawfish boil this weekend and stay tuned for future menus.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

Copper Mountain Resort opened for summer operations June 10, and the season’s relaxed, party vibes return to the ski area this weekend with a familiar trio of beer-themed events. The brewery of choice at Copper is 10 Barrel Brewing Co., so spotlighting their brews is a big focus.

First, the 10 Barrel Backcountry Brewpub reopens for a pop-up bar Saturday, June 25. People can hike, bike or take the chair up to the top of Woodward Express and make their way to the T-Rex Grill for games, activities, a DJ and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bar started two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic as a way for people to safely gather.

“It was a huge success during COVID, so we brought it back again last year. It’s really become part of our regular summer programming,” Copper spokesperson Olivia Butrymovich said.

No food will be served at the grill, as it isn’t open during the summer. Instead, expect the usual beer offerings from the bar along with a good time.

An activity pass is required if folks take the chair up, but anyone can freely take it down. Other scheduled dates for the bar are July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.

Stick around for Ales & Astronomy that evening. Meet in West Village at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, with warm clothing, hats and gloves for a night of stargazing and sipping suds. Another returning event, it is usually planned around some sort of celestial occurrence such as a meteor shower. This time, the lack of moonlight and other planets create a beautiful dark sky to allow other aspects of the universe to shine.

For $30, local expert astronomers will guide guests on a tour of various clusters, galaxies and nebulae with specialized equipment. Satellites and meteors will also be much easier to spot in the darkness. The price tag includes a guided 10 Barrel beer tasting (or a selection of nonalcoholic drinks), evening chairlift ride and special gifts for participants.

Future dates are set for July 15 and Aug. 13. This event is rain or shine. If it does precipitate, then the program will be moved inside with an interactive presentation.

Lastly, there will be a 10 Barrel beer paring dinner for those that want to continue their weekend of unique experiences. The dinner will occur from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Ten Mile Tavern for $100 per person, which includes the gratuity, tax and resort surcharge. This weekend, the theme is a New Orleans-style crawfish boil with delta blues music provided by Mark Schlaefer.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come to 10 Mile Tavern, have a great meal prepared and also get to test out some of our 10 Barrel Brewing partner beers,” Butrymovich said, adding that it will be held in a larger format that 2021’s version.

Appetizers include mini crab cakes with remoulade, hush puppies with creole aioli and Andouille pigs in a blanket. Paired with the course is the All Ways Down double India pale ale that is 9% alcohol by volume. According to the brewery, the beer suits the dishes due to the strong, crisp citrus flavor from the Simcoe, Azacca and Mosaic Cryo hops.

The main entrée is a traditional shrimp and crawfish boil with corn, potatoes and sausage that is paired with Barrel Full of Tigers. The brewery states that this light and crisp lager will stand up to spices from the boil, but it is still approachable and crushable.

And for desert, attendees can satisfy their sweet tooth with beignets drizzled with honey and powdered sugar. The Crush cucumber sour is the drink of choice in order to dial down the sweetness a tad.

Future dinners are planed for July 10, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4, all at 6:30 p.m. Visit CopperColorado.com to make a reservation for Ales & Astronomy or the beer pairing dinner.

Bacon and bourbon

While Keystone’s Bacon and Bourbon Festival doesn’t highlight beer, it is another fun resort offering happening this weekend if someone needs to keep themselves occupied with a glass in hand.

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and lasting until 5 p.m. Sunday at River Run Village, guests will find a plethora of bacon, bacon-inspired dishes, live music and bourbon to wash it all down.

Returning is AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, crafts from The Frosted Flamingo, eating contests and more. Other notable offerings include unique food like bacon s’mores, the Tincup whiskey tour and the best bacon awards.

There are a la carte options or advance adult packages range from $60 to $90. The kid’s bacon package, sold in advance only, is $35. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com to purchase.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.