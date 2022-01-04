Copper Mountain Resort teams up with Eldora Mountain to provide financial relief to Marshall Fire victims
In response to the Marshall Fire, which took place Dec. 30 in the Front Range communities of Superior and Louisville, Copper Mountain Resort has partnered with Eldora Mountain to help provide financial relief for those impacted by the fire.
On Friday, Jan. 7, Copper and Eldora will be raising money by selling discounted lift tickets through Powdr’s Play Forever Fund.
Lift tickets will be discounted to $99 at both ski areas, and for every ticket sold online at CopperColorado.com or Eldora.com, $5 will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
Copper and Eldora will also be matching each lift ticket donation with a Play Forever Fund donation, meaning a total of $10 will be given for each lift ticket sold online Friday.
Direct donations can be made through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund at CommFound.org.
