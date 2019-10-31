Copper Mountain Resort to celebrate Nov. 8 opening with giveaways, film screening, live music

Copper Mountain Resort

Courtesy Curtis DeVore, Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN — With 34 inches of snow, Copper Mountain Resort is just over a week away from opening day, set for Friday, Nov. 8. The resort has announced its opening day festivities, which include live music, giveaways and celebratory events.

First chair is at 9 a.m. at American Eagle chairlift. The first 50 skiers and snowboarders will receive 10 Barrel flannel shirts. Parking will be free for the weekend at the Alpine Lot, and there will be two-for-one Rocky Mountain coaster rides out of Center Village.

Ten Mile Tavern will be giving away Pray for Snow candles to the first 150 people who purchase a 10 Barrel Beer (with a limit of one per customer). Ten Mile Tavern’s Mug Club also will be on sale throughout the weekend, which includes limited mugs, dining specials, events, a swag bag and $1 off 10 Barrel beers throughout the winter.

The Woodward Copper Barn will host the annual Barn Bash at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be free introductory and drop-in sessions, giveaways, a skate bowl expression session and autograph signings with pro skateboarder Phil Hansen and pro skier Lupe Hagearty. The barn will also host the premiere screening of “JOY, A Snowboard Film” featuring Red Gerard, Ben Ferguson and Sage Kotsenburg.

The Copper Live free music series begins Saturday, Nov. 9, with a performance by Tea Leaf Green. On Sunday, Nov. 10, a second show will be performed by Chris Bauer Trio. Live music will continue on weekends throughout the winter season.