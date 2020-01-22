Copper Mountain Resort to close parks and superpipe for upcoming Dew Tour

Red’s Backyard at Copper Mountain Resort will be closed from Feb. 1-12.

Courtesy Woodward Copper

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Two of Copper Mountain Resort’s six terrain parks and the superpipe will be closed for Dew Tour preparations and competition.

Central Park will be closed through Feb. 12 and the superpipe will be closed through Feb. 14. Red’s Backyard will be closed from Feb. 1-12. Pipe Dream, Peace Park, Koko’s Progression Park and Dino Ridge Progression Park will remain open.