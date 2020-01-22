Copper Mountain Resort to close parks and superpipe for upcoming Dew Tour
COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Two of Copper Mountain Resort’s six terrain parks and the superpipe will be closed for Dew Tour preparations and competition.
Central Park will be closed through Feb. 12 and the superpipe will be closed through Feb. 14. Red’s Backyard will be closed from Feb. 1-12. Pipe Dream, Peace Park, Koko’s Progression Park and Dino Ridge Progression Park will remain open.
