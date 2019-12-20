Copper Mountain Resort to donate a portion of lift ticket sales to local nonprofits
On Thursday, Dec. 19, Copper Mountain Resort announced its new Play Forever Fridays program and an initiative in partnership with the Lake County Community Fund, both of which begin Jan. 10. The Play Forever Fridays program is a fundraiser in which Copper will donate $5 out of every $99 lift ticket purchased in advance online. Donations will benefit the following local nonprofit organizations, each of which are paired with corresponding Fridays throughout the 2019-20 winter season:
- Jan. 10: Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Jan. 17: Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment
- Jan. 24: Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center
- Jan. 31 and Feb. 7: Adaptive Action Sports
- Feb. 14 and 21: High Fives Foundation
- Feb. 28: Summit County Safe Passages
- March 6: The Blue River Watershed Group
- March 13: Friends of the Dillon Ranger District
- March 20: High Country Conservation Center
- March 27: Copper Environmental Foundation
