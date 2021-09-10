Copper Mountain Resort to host 1st Summit Up 7K Saturday

Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, Sept. 11, will host the inaugural Summit Up 7K race during the resort’s Union Peak Festival.

The event will be based out of the Dew Zone by the American Flyer Lot in Center Village. The race is open to 200 participants ages 12 and older.

On its website, Copper describes the event as a friendly race that will take runners on a scenic trail up and around the front side of the mountain with a checkpoint and aid station en route. Awards will immediately follow the event.

The race route will start at the base of the American Flyer lift, with racers ascending from the American Flyer base to the base of Chickaree Way. Runners will continue up Chickaree Way to T-Rex, then A-Road and the Ole Mountain Road back to the American Flyer lift.

For more information, visit CopperColorado.com/events .