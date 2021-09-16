Copper Mountain Resort to host 6-hour mountain bike challenge Saturday

Summit county local Alisha Scheifley rides to a win in the pro-open women's class at last month’s Copper Mountain Melee, Round 5 of the 2021 Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series at Copper Mountain Resort.

John Hanson/Courtey photo

Copper Mountain Resort will host the Downhill to Duke’s six-hour mountain bike challenge Saturday, Sept. 18, as the final mountain bike race of the summer.

The event will be a team competition consisting of two to four riders per team. Points are awarded for completing different sections of the resort’s expanding trail network throughout the six-hour competition window.

Rider check-in will be from 8-8:30 a.m. at Eagle’s Landing with the race set to start at 9 a.m. Mountain bikers will have through 3 p.m. to ride as many trail sections as possible.

All riders will ride the Upper Elk Alley/Red Tail section from Solitude to the split as well as the bottom section of Red Tail, which will have no point value. Trail sections earning one point each include: Upper Red Tail, 2 Bucks, Upper Elk Alley, Upper Fawn-Tastic, Elk Alley, Lower Elk Alley and Red Tail.

After riding each trail, teams can ride whichever trails they want to earn more points, as course marshals will be on course recording riders and teams as they pass. Whichever team records the most points wins.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Happy hour and an awards party will follow the event at Downhill Duke’s in the Center Village base area at about 3:30 p.m. Awards will be given for first through third places.

For more information and to register, visit CopperColorado.com/events .