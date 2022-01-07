Copper Mountain Resort to host annual SafetyFest event Jan. 22-23

In recognition of the National Ski Area Association naming the month of January as safety awareness month for ski areas across the country, Copper Mountain Resort announced that its annual SafetyFest will take place from Jan. 22-23.

Copper’s SafetyFest will celebrate safe skiing and riding by providing free demonstrations, educational sessions and giveaways.

Some of the events that will take place throughout the weekend include a Flight for Life helicopter landing at Copper’s patrol headquarters, an avalanche dog demonstration at Eagle Landing and a Nokian Tyres on-mountain scavenger hunt.

A detailed schedule can be found at CopperColorado.com.