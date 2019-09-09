Copper Mountain Resort to host Dew Tour next two winters, beginning in February

Chris Corning of Silverthorne executes a trick in midair during Dew Tour on Dec. 16, 2018, at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The Dew Tour will relocate to Copper Mountain Resort this winter and next.

COPPER MOUNTAIN — This winter’s Dew Tour will be in Summit County after all — just on the other side of Tenmile Canyon.

Copper Mountain Resort will host the Winter Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition and festival Feb. 6-9. Copper Mountain also will host Dew Tour during the 2020-21 season thanks to a new partnership between the resort, Mountain Dew and Adventure Sports Network Group.

Relocating to Copper Mountain is the first move for the Winter Dew Tour in more than a decade, after the event took place for the past 11 years at Breckenridge Ski Resort, most recently in December 2018.

“Physically, our move is just down the road in Colorado, but we feel the Dew Tour will take on new life at Copper, which has long been a preferred destination for elite action sports athletes,” Courtney Gresik, vice president and general manager of Dew Tour, said in a statement.

Similar to years past, this winter’s Dew Tour will include the world’s best freeskiers and snowboarders competing in individual halfpipe, slopestyle and para-snowboard competitions.

Dew Tour will continue to host its signature team challenge competition, which pits skiers and snowboarders from rival brands — such as Volkl skis versus Armada skis — against one another. The weekend also will feature industry award shows, a new invitational competition and fan-based activities.

“Copper is excited to be the new home to the Winter Dew Tour,” resort general manager Dustin Lyman said in a statement. “Between our investments in enhancing the overall guest experience to our designation as an official venue for U.S. Ski & Snowboard teams early season training, Copper’s areas of expertise are providing world-class facilities for athlete progression and a lively atmosphere for spectators. The Dew Tour is a perfect fit for Copper as we live the action sports lifestyle every day through our Woodward venues and programs.”

Much like the elite international-level freeski and snowboard events Copper Mountain has hosted in the past — such as the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix FIS World Cup events — Dew Tour spectators will be able to watch the action from the base of Copper’s Center Village. The Dew Tour’s halfpipe competition will sit just above the base of Center Village, and the slopestyle competition will be hosted in Copper’s Central Park, an elite-level mountain park facility accessible via lifts from the Center and West villages.

Outside of the competitions, a Dew Tour festival experience will include live music on the Dew Tour main stage as well as a sponsor village, pro athlete photo opportunities, poster signings and more.

Dew Tour is free and open to the public, and coverage will air on NBC and NBCSN. The event also will be live streamed in its entirety on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms.

“Copper, and its parent company Powdr, truly get the vision of Dew Tour, which is to bring together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in a celebration of creativity and style,” Gresik said in a statement. “Copper is well-seasoned in hosting world-class events, including the annual U.S. Grand Prix and the (United States Amateur Snowboard Association) Nationals. Athletes know Copper Mountain and the quality of its parks and pipe. We are ready to get started on taking the event to a whole new level in terms of event progression and service to the athletes and fans.”