Copper Mountain Resort to host Safety Fest on Jan. 18-19

A young girl checks out a snowcat during a previous Safety Fest at Copper Mountain Resort.

Curtis DeVore / Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN — To celebrate the National Ski Area Association’s Safety Awareness Month, Copper Mountain Resort will host its 11th annual Safety Fest next weekend.

Copper will transform its Eagles Landing in Center Village into a “Safety Village,” with multiple partners on hand, including Woodward Copper, the U.S. Forest Service, Summit Huts Association, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, the Colorado Mountain College Snow Science Program, Nokian Tyres and others. The village will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18-19.

Copper also will host Flight For Life helicopter tours at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the top of the Excelerator lift outside patrol headquarters. Participants will be able to meet the pilot and medics of Flight For Life.

On both days, the public can watch avalanche dog Fido search and find a buried avalanche victim at 11 a.m. in Center Village and 12:30 p.m. in West Village. Also each day, the public can watch an avalanche airbag demonstration at 2 p.m. at the CMC Snow Science booth in the Safety Village.

And if you’ve ever wondered how ski patrol “sweeps” and closes the mountain, Copper encourages the public to sign up at the resort’s Junior Ski Patrol booth to spend an afternoon clearing the slopes with professionals.

New this year, Safety Fest will feature guest toboggan races at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 18-19 in Eagles Landing. The contest will have participants see who can be the fastest pulling a friend across the snow.

Copper also is running daily giveaways and raffles, including a chance to win a set of Nokian Tyres on Saturday by following along on the resort’s Instagram or Facebook stories as clues are shared on where a green tire is hidden on the mountain.