Copper Mountain Resort to host Special Olympics Winter Games

Caroline Willis competes in the unified skiing competition at the 2022 Winter X Games. Willis is scheduled to compete at the Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games at Copper Mountain Resort on March 6.

Kent Willis/Courtesy photo

Copper Mountain Resort will serve as the host for the Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games on March 6.

The event will feature several hundred Special Olympics Colorado athletes from across the state as they compete in winter sporting events.

The events offered include Alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Frisco native Caroline Willis is scheduled to be among the competitors. Willis last competed at the Winter X Games in Aspen, where she placed 10th in the unified skiing competition.

Competition will start at 9 a.m. and last until the lifts close at 4 p.m.