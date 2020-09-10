Copper Mountain Resort to host World Cup Grand Prix big air competition in December
First time Grand Prix big air event joins halfpipe since 2017
Copper Mountain Resort this winter will host a U.S. Grand Prix World Cup big air competition for the first time since 2017.
The U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe and big air events will be for men’s and women’s snowboard and freeski. The freeski men’s and women’s big air qualifiers are slated for Dec. 16 with finals to follow on Dec. 18. The snowboard men’s and women’s big air qualifiers are scheduled for Dec. 17 with finals to follow on Dec. 19.
The Grand Prix World Cup big air competitions at Copper will be hosted in conjunction with the annual Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe competitions. The men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Dec. 17 with finals to follow on Dec. 19. The men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Dec. 16 with finals to follow on Dec. 18.
Traditionally, Woodward Copper and Copper Mountain Resort host big air and halfpipe competitions on snow just above the Center Village base area.
This will be the first Grand Prix World Cup big air competitions at Copper Mountain since the December 2017 Olympic qualifier in the lead up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. Copper has annually hosted Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe competitions, including last year.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard spokesman Andrew Gauthier said Thursday that this season’s qualifying events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are yet to be determined but will be announced by Sept. 30.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User