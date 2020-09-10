Copper Mountain Resort to host World Cup Grand Prix big air competition in December

The take-off ramp for the U.S. Grand Prix Big Air competition at Copper Mountain Resort in December 2017.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com |

Copper Mountain Resort this winter will host a U.S. Grand Prix World Cup big air competition for the first time since 2017.

The U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe and big air events will be for men’s and women’s snowboard and freeski. The freeski men’s and women’s big air qualifiers are slated for Dec. 16 with finals to follow on Dec. 18. The snowboard men’s and women’s big air qualifiers are scheduled for Dec. 17 with finals to follow on Dec. 19.

The Grand Prix World Cup big air competitions at Copper will be hosted in conjunction with the annual Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe competitions. The men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Dec. 17 with finals to follow on Dec. 19. The men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers are scheduled for Dec. 16 with finals to follow on Dec. 18.

Traditionally, Woodward Copper and Copper Mountain Resort host big air and halfpipe competitions on snow just above the Center Village base area.

This will be the first Grand Prix World Cup big air competitions at Copper Mountain since the December 2017 Olympic qualifier in the lead up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. Copper has annually hosted Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe competitions, including last year.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard spokesman Andrew Gauthier said Thursday that this season’s qualifying events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are yet to be determined but will be announced by Sept. 30.