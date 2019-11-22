Copper Mountain Resort to open Timberline Express lift Saturday, Green Acres Sunday

Crowds enjoy the first runs on opening day at Copper Mountain Resort on Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Copper Mountain Resort announced on its social media channels Friday afternoon that it will open its Timberline Express lift Saturday.

The Timberline Express lift services intermediate terrain toward the western side of the resort. Copper representatives said in the announcement that the runs Timberline will service Saturday are Windsong and Minor Matter.

The post also said that on Sunday the resort will open its Green Acres learning terrain for beginners, with access via the Gem lift. The post said skiers and snowboarders should look for more updates on terrain openings next week as the resort heads into the holiday weekend.