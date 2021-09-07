Copper Mountain Resort winter season pass prices go up Thursday
Prices for Copper Mountain Resort season passes will increase Thursday, Sept. 9.
The current price for a Copper season pass for adults 18 and older is $649. The price for a season pass for college students as well as teens ages 13-17 is $439. Passes for children ages 5-12 can be purchased for $299, and children 4 and younger are free. All of the above passes are for unlimited and unrestricted skiing and riding at Copper for the 2021-22 winter season.
With the purchase of the adult season pass, customers are eligible to receive a Kids Ski Free Season Pass for children up to 15 years old.
The resort is also offering a military discount for various season pass options, including the adult pass priced at $459.
The price for a Copper Mountain four-pack, priced at $279, will also go up Thursday. The four-pack covers four unrestricted, non-transferable days at Copper with no blackout dates.
Copper also is selling a parking pass, priced at $399. The pass guarantees a spot to park in one of the resort’s interior lots on a first-come, first-served basis for a day of skiing and riding. The pass does not provide overnight parking. Access includes exclusivity to the Flyer lot as well as access to the Chapel, Union Creek, Beeler, Wheeler and Triple Threat lots.
For more information, visit CopperColorado.com/plan-your-trip/season-passes/copper-season-pass-2021.
