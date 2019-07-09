Copper Mountain starts construction on new 127-room hotel

An artistic depiction of what Copper Mountain Resort's new 127-room hotel will look like when it opens as early as 2020.

Courtesy of Copper Mountain Resort

FRISCO — Copper Mountain Resort, owned by Park City-based ski resort operator POWDR, has begun construction on a 127-room hotel, according to a news release. The hotel is expected to be completed as early as 2020.

The four-story hotel, located on a portion of the Chapel Parking Lot near Copper Road and Ten Mile Circle, will consist of a mix of double queen and king rooms as well as suites. The property will feature an outdoor patio along West Tenmile Creek complete with fire pits and hot tubs.

The hotel is part of Copper Mountain’s $100 million multiyear transformation. Included in the upgrades are lift-serviced access to 273 acres of expert terrain on Tucker Mountain and a new midmountain lodge to replace Solitude Station for winter 2020-21.