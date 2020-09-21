Copper Mountain to host free activity day Sept. 23
Copper Mountain Resort will host a free activity day from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. The event is meant to serve as a “thank-you for a great summer,” spokesperson Olivia Butrymovich wrote in an email.
The event will include free access to the Rocky Mountain Coaster, scenic chairlift rides on the Woodward Express, bumper boats, remote control cars and the mountain bike haul, though mountain bike rentals are not included. Woodward Barn sessions also are available by calling 970-968-2318 to book a reservation.
Participants must visit guest services to sign a waiver before participating in any of the activities.
