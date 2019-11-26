Copper Mountain to host Holiday Festivities & Fireworks

Fireworks at Copper Mountain Resort.

Tripp Fay / Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — If you’re looking for something fun to do the day after Thanksgiving, Copper Mountain Resort is hosting its Holiday Festivities & Fireworks event Friday, Nov. 29. The event begins at 4 p.m. with free hot chocolate, gingerbread cookie decorating and DJ Landry’s holiday mix.

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center will be accepting donated coats and cash. Those who donate will receive a complimentary Copper hot cocoa mug. The Snowcat Parade will start at 5:30 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 7 p.m.