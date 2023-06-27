Copper Mountain unveils terrain park for summer skiing and snowboarding
Although Summit County’s snowpack is quickly dwindling skiing and riding isn’t quite over at Copper Mountain Resort.
Terrain park skiers and riders have a chance to continue their progression at the Woodward hike-to terrain park this summer. The terrain park is located in Center Village near the base area of Copper Mountain and costs $25 for each guest to enjoy the snow and terrain park all day long.
All terrain park users are required to follow all rules and guidelines, which includes no smoking or drinking.
The park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. The terrain park will remain open as long as the snow lasts.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.