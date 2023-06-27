Copper Mountain unveils terrain park for summer skiing and snowboarding

The Woodward hike-to summer terrain park at Copper Mountain Resort. The terrain park allows skiers and riders to continue to progress in the terrain park for as long as the snow lasts.

Copper Mountain Resort/Summit Daily News

Although Summit County’s snowpack is quickly dwindling skiing and riding isn’t quite over at Copper Mountain Resort.

Terrain park skiers and riders have a chance to continue their progression at the Woodward hike-to terrain park this summer. The terrain park is located in Center Village near the base area of Copper Mountain and costs $25 for each guest to enjoy the snow and terrain park all day long.

All terrain park users are required to follow all rules and guidelines, which includes no smoking or drinking.

The park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. The terrain park will remain open as long as the snow lasts.