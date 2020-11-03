Copper Mountain voters approve fire district consolidation

Copper Mountain Consolidated Metro District voters approved the inclusion of the district into the Lake Dillon Fire Protection District, finalizing a merger that began operationally more than two years ago.

By a count of 206 to 51, voters approved the measure, a housecleaning move that essentially will switch up the taxing entities for emergency services inside the metro district.

“Thanks to the voters for their support in finalizing the vision that began in 2017,” Summit Fire Chief Travis Davis said. “We still have a few months’ work ahead of us to take care of the many administrative details, but this is a significant milestone worth a moment of celebration right now.”

In October 2017, the Copper Mountain Metro District signed into an intergovernmental agreement with the Lake Dillon Fire Protection District to provide fire and emergency medical services for the area. The Lake Dillon Fire Protection District is the legal name and taxing entity for the Summit Fire & EMS Authority, but the organizations are the same.

The measure’s approval means the taxes the metro district currently collects to provide emergency services will instead be collected by the Lake Dillon Fire Protection District. Summit Fire & EMS will assess an operational property tax of 9.055 mills on Copper Mountain properties, and the metropolitan district will reduce its tax by the same amount.

The inclusion will help to reduce administrative and financial redundancies in the organization, according to Summit Fire. But otherwise, residents shouldn’t expect any changes in operations. Summit Fire & EMS staffs fire engine and ambulance crews at its Copper Mountain station at all times.