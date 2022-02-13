Copper Mountain’s new sponsored athlete program features Summit’s Staberg and Minor

Copper Mountain Resort continues to grow as a venue where professional winter sport athletes seek to train.

Copper Mountain recently announced they will start sponsoring athletes who use the resort as one of their main training grounds. As of the announcement, Copper Mountain is currently sponsoring five athletes, two of which call Summit County their home.

Grace Staberg, a skimo athlete who graduated from Summit High School and lives in Breckenridge, is one of the five sponsored athletes. Staberg is striving to make the first skimo Olympic team at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy.

Mike Minor, a resident of Frisco, is an adaptive athlete who competes in the snowboard banked slalom and boardercross. His goal is to make another Paralympic games in order to defend his medals.

The rest of the Copper Mountain represented team consists of Kyle Negomir, Patti Zhou and Brian Rice.

Negomir is originally from Littleton and is an Alpine skier who has competed in junior world championship races.

Zhou is a young snowboarder, born in China, who wants to be the youngest world champion ever. Rice is a slopestyle competitor striving to be the first African American to compete and podium at the Winter Olympics.

To find out more about the Copper athlete team visit CopperColorado.com.