Copper Mountain’s new Three Bears chairlift named for Powdr Corp.’s founding family

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Copper Mountain’s new expert terrain on Tucker Mountain will be accessible via the new Three Bears chairlift, which has special naming significance.

“The name Three Bears pays homage to Powdr’s founding family of passionate outdoor adventurers: John, David and Ian Cumming,” Copper Mountain spokeswoman Taylor Prather wrote in an email.

In the early days of Powdr, founder John Cumming would take his two sons to Snowbird, Utah, which they owned. Because they spent so much time in the area, the community got to know the father and two sons and gave them the nickname.

“Growing up in Utah, the Cumming family spent weekends at Snowbird, which is still a part of the Powdr family, and often referred to themselves as the three bears,” Prather wrote.

Prather said they are happy to be able to honor the family with the naming of the chairlift as “it’s been a long time coming.”

The new chairlift will bring skiers and snowboarders up to Tucker Mountain, where they can explore 273 acres of expert terrain that was previously only available via snowcat or hiking. There also will be a warming hut at the top of the lift, which tops out at 12,421 feet.