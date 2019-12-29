Copper opens Three Bears chairlift and Peace Park

Copper Mountain Resort has opened the new Three Bears chairlift, which services Tucker Mountain and Woodward's Peace Park.

Courtesy Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Copper Mountain Resort has opened two new terrain areas: the new Three Bears chairlift and the Woodward Peace Park. The Three Bears lift services advanced terrain on Tucker Mountain, which was previously only accessible by hiking or snowcat rides. Copper threw a grand opening celebration for the lift, as this is the first season it will be in operation. Peace Park is Woodward’s newest “mountain park zone” and was designed in collaboration with professional snowboarder Danny Davis.