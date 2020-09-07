Copper to temporarily close summer activities Tuesday and Wednesday
Copper Mountain Resort’s summer activities will be temporarily put on hold due to Tuesday’s snow forecast.
In a tweet, the resort announced that it is preemptively closing down summer activities Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9. The resort encouraged guests to visit later in the week when things “thaw out.”
