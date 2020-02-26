Copper’s Play Forever Fridays program raises $34,000 for nonprofits

Copper Mountain Resort has raised more than $34,000 for community-based nonprofit organizations through its new Play Forever Fridays program.

The initiative, which launched Jan. 10, is part of a broader corporate social responsibility platform known as Play Forever, which was established by Copper’s ownership company, Powdr Adventure Lifestyle Co., as a commitment to protecting the environment and enabling participation in adventure, according to a news release.

As part of the program, Copper donates $5 of every $99 lift ticket purchased in advance online. Beneficiaries include the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, High Country Conservation Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, High Fives Foundation, Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Safe Passages Summit County, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment, Adaptive Action Sports and the Blue River Watershed Group.

Copper Mountain will continue to donate through March 27.