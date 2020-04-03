Coronavirus cases rise to 43 as Summit County shares more demographic data

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

DILLON — As the number of positive cases in the county reached 43 on Friday, Summit County released demographic data, including the age and gender of people with the new coronavirus.

Nearly two-thirds of cases, or 63.3%, are male, and 36.7% are female. The breakdown of cases by age is pretty evenly spread out among adults, with each 10-year age range from 20-79 seeing about 15% of total cases. People ages 50-59 have the highest number of cases at 18.6%. About 4.7% of cases are among people 80 and older. The county currently reports no cases among people 19 or younger.

Among the 43 cases are some people who are untested but have exhibited strong COVID-19 symptoms and had known close contact with someone who tested positive.

Also in the Friday update on the county’s novel coronavirus webpage, it was reported that 150 people have been tested, including 38 pending tests and 81 negative tests. The county has said the total number of tests will not add up to 150 because some residents are being tested outside the county. About 35% of tests have come back positive.

There have been 29 hospitalizations since March 5. That total includes 12 positive tests, 11 negative tests, five pending tests and one lost test, according to the county’s update.

There have been zero deaths.

County officials have emphasized the number of confirmed cases is an under-representation of the true spread of the virus in the area. That is why health officials are asking anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness to fill out the Summit County Symptom Tracker. As of Friday afternoon, the tracker had 1,263 responses.