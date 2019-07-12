Coroner ID’s man who died on Maroon Peak as 61-year-old from Summit County

James Hasse of Summit County was identified as the man who died Wednesday after a nearly 200-foot fall on Maroon Peak, according to the Pitkin County coroner’s office.

Hasse, 61, died of a blunt force head injury, coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said Friday in a news release. The climbing accident happened at approximately 12,600 feet on the standard route of Maroon Peak.

Pitkin County emergency dispatchers were first alerted just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday. Further investigation revealed a climber in a three-person climbing party had fallen about 200 feet and was dead, the release stated.