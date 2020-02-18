Coroner IDs Nordic skier who died at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby as 77-year-old woman from Denver

A Nordic skier found dead at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch on Friday has been identified as Margaret Joan Hartman of Denver.

Hartman, 77, was reported missing from Snow Mountain Ranch on Friday after her family couldn’t get in contact with her. She was identified Monday by the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

According to Grand County Search and Rescue, Hartman signed in at the YMCA around 3 p.m. Thursday, and her car was found in the Nordic Center parking lot on Friday.

After hours of searching, crews discovered windblown ski tracks leaving a hard packed area near the YMCA stables heading downhill toward the Nordic Center, which led them to Hartman.

She was found in deep snow near some small trees around 9:30 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

According to search and rescue, the snow off the trails was soft and deep after recent storms.

Grand County Search and Rescue, YMCA staff and volunteers assisted in the search.