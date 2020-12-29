Coroner IDs skier killed in Berthoud Pass avalanche

GRANBY — The Grand County coroner has identified the skier who died in an avalanche Saturday, Dec. 26, on Berthoud Pass in Grand County as 57-year-old Dariusz Krol of Boulder.

Krol was skiing in the area of Chimney Chute, in the First Creek Drainage of Berthoud Pass, when he disappeared out of sight while some family members were watching him.

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found the aftermath of a recent avalanche. They probed the avalanche path and discovered Krol fully buried.

Krol didn’t have an avalanche transceiver.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the avalanche occurred on a narrow, northeast-facing slope below tree line at about 11,000 feet in elevation.

Avalanche Center forecasters visited the site Sunday, Dec. 27, but have not released further information.

This is the fourth avalanche death this season in Colorado.

