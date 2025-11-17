Coroner rules death of Front Range man who died in ATV crash near Georgia Pass an accident
An Aug. 31 all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, crash killed an Arvada man who was riding alone on the ATV. A Summit County Sheriff’s Office report on the incident stated bystanders found the man under his vehicle.
Summit County coroner Amber Flenniken stated in an email that the manner of death for Jose Alfredo Lopez-Diaz, 49, was accidental, and the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and mechanical asphyxia.
A deputy, three Summit County Rescue Group members, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District medical technicians and Flight for Life responded to the incident, which occurred on Glacier Ridge Road near Georgia Pass, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. Lopez-Diaz was pronounced dead on scene around 12:50 p.m., the report stated.
Lopez-Diaz was not renting the ATV he was driving the day of the crash, according to law enforcement. The description of a GoFundMe that raised money for Lopez-Diaz’s funeral costs stated his daughter started the fundraiser. It described him as a “true adventurer at heart” and states his daughter wants to “create a service that truly honors his legacy and brings our loved ones together to remember the incredible person he was.”
