Coroner says skier died after collision with tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort in January

A 34-year-old Boulder man died after a collision with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Jan. 21, according to Summit County Coroner’s Office records.

Ryan Peerenboom was pronounced dead at a first aid room at the ski resort on Peak 8 a few minutes after noon, the records state. Peerendoom was reportedly an intermediate to advanced skier on an intermediate run. He was wearing a helmet.

The Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death to be an accident and the cause of death to be blunt force trauma. Peerendoom was from Green Bay, Wisconsin, but had been living in Boulder for a year, the records state.

There have been no other reported skier deaths at Summit County ski areas this season, according to the Coroner’s Office.