Cortina Trail opens near Wildernest neighborhood

Cortina Trail ribbon cutting

Courtesy photo

The new 1.5 mile Cortina Trail has reopened to the pubic between Silverthorne and the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods, according to a news release.

The trail previously opened for a weekend in July before closing again for a fuels-reduction project. The trail is the first direct natural-surface and mountain biking connection between downtown Silverthorne and the trailheads up near Buffalo Mountain.

The trail, which has 700 feet of elevation gain, was constructed this summer by Summit County Open Space & Trails staff, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps members and local volunteers. It extends from Third Street in Silverthorne to Silverheels Drive in Wildernest through public open space properties, according to the release. Hikers and mountain bikers can access the trail via Silverheels Drive as well as Third Street, but parking is not available in these areas.