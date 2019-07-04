Cory Gardner and Donald Trump remain out of favor with large swath of Colorado voters, new poll shows

Sen. Cory Gardner is expected to face a serious challenge in the 2020 election.

Colorado voters are not enamored with either President Donald Trump or Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a new poll shows, and the intensity with which they do not favor Gardner appears to be increasing.

That’s according to a telephone poll jointly conducted by Keating Research, OnSight Public Affairs and Martin Campaigns between June 24-27 among 500 Colorado voters. The survey had a 4.4% margin of error.

Specifically, the poll found that 40% of Colorado voters view Gardner favorably while 39% hold an unfavorable view of the first-term senator, who is considered one of the most threatened congressional Republicans up for reelection in 2020. Another 22% said they didn’t know or were unfamiliar with him.

Chris Keating, who leads the Telluride-based Keating Research, said those numbers for Gardner have been fairly consistent since Trump took office in January 2017. But what’s notable is that voters who reported having a very unfavorable view of Gardner appear to be on the rise.

“The number that I see in this poll that’s the worst for him is this 25% very unfavorable (portion) towards Cory Gardner versus only 11% very favorable,” Keating said. “That’s kind of a bump up from what I’ve seen in terms of voters being very unfavorable towards him.”

