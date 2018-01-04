Cory Gardner says AG Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind marijuana policy “has trampled on the will” of Colorado voters

Colorado politicians on both sides of the aisle resoundingly lambasted U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision Thursday to end an Obama-era policy that allowed for marijuana legalization to spread in U.S. states despite pot being federally unlawful.

They said the change put Colorado's pot marketplace at serious risk — though it still was unclear what the impact would be in the nation's first legal recreational market.

The decision "has trampled on the will of the voters," tweeted U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican.

"This industry has been implemented, the sky has not fallen like many of us thought it would and it's being done responsibly across the country," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, calling the decision a disappointment in an interview.

The rallying cries against Sessions' reported rescinding of the so-called Cole Memo were joined by Gov. John Hickenlooper, a fellow Democrat, as well as Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, who questioned if the nation's top law enforcement officer understood the Constitution. All of those officials had opposed the legalization of recreational marijuana before 55 percent of Colorado voters approved it in 2012.

Gardner threatened Thursday to withhold support for Justice Department nominees until the policy dispute was resolved.

Recommended Stories For You

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.