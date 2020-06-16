Council to consider Dillon Urgent Care & Residences plan amendments

Community members can tune into the Dillon Town Council meeting on Tuesday night to take part in a public hearing regarding a major planned unit development amendment for the Dillon Urgent Care & Residences development plan.

The project would consist of a commercial clinical building containing an urgent care center and three workforce housing apartments along with an adjacent 18-unit residential condominium and underground parking garage.

Developers are seeking to revise some aspects of the plan previously approved by Town Council in October 2018. Though, some community members have expressed concerns about the project, fearing the new proposals could clash with existing codes and the town’s aesthetic.

Council will consider the amended plan during its regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Interested individuals can access the meeting via Dillon’s website.