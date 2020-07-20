Country Boy Mine raises more than $3K for Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Staff at Country Boy Mine pose with a Family & Intercultural Resource Center plaque. The attraction raised a total of $3,566 for the nonprofit.

Courtesy Country Boy Mine

Country Boy Mine in Breckenridge hosted a fundraiser Thursday, July 16, to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. The company donated every dollar spent by guests to the nonprofit’s coronavirus relief efforts.

The business collected $3,330 and raised a total of $3,566 once staff contributed their tips. The resource center has seen increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, serving 17,000 Summit County residents in the past three months.