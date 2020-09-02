Country Boy Mine to host fundraising day for muscular dystrophy

The Country Boy Mine will be donating all proceeds Thursday, Sept. 3, to support fundraising efforts for the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District's Fill the Boot campaign for muscular dystrophy.

Photo from Country Boy Mine

The Country Boy Mine will be hosting a fundraiser in support of the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District’s Give Muscular Dystrophy the Boot collection, helping to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Red, White & Blue is participating in the drive in a physically distanced manner this year, asking community members to make online donations to support research for treatments and fund care centers as well as send children to free summer camps. Donations can be made at FillTheBoob.DonorDrive.com/participant/3849.

The Country Boy Mine is also jumping in to help out. On Thursday, Sept. 3, all proceeds collected by the mine will be donated to the cause, allowing visitors to chip in by stopping by for a tour, treasure hunt, gold panning and more.