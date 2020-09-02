Country Boy Mine to host fundraising day for muscular dystrophy
The Country Boy Mine will be hosting a fundraiser in support of the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District’s Give Muscular Dystrophy the Boot collection, helping to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Red, White & Blue is participating in the drive in a physically distanced manner this year, asking community members to make online donations to support research for treatments and fund care centers as well as send children to free summer camps. Donations can be made at FillTheBoob.DonorDrive.com/participant/3849.
The Country Boy Mine is also jumping in to help out. On Thursday, Sept. 3, all proceeds collected by the mine will be donated to the cause, allowing visitors to chip in by stopping by for a tour, treasure hunt, gold panning and more.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User