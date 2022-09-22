Country music singer Luke Bryan stocks up for hunting in Craig

CRAIG — Craig has always been known as the elk hunting capital of the world, and this week the local hunting scene grazed another celebrity status.

Country music singer, Luke Bryan, was spotted stocking up at Loadout Liquors by owner Jess Binder on Monday afternoon.

“He came in with a group of hunters and we get that quite often,” said Binder. “They are pretty funny — they’re all dressed in camo and being kind of loud — you can tell they are excited to be hunting here.”

Binder said a few hunters in the group went off to look at products and a few more went to the bathrooms, and she looked up and saw Bryan, who had face paint on for hunting camouflage.

“When I saw him, I said, ‘oh, wow!’ and he said, ‘What, am I that ugly?’” said Binder, adding that when she saw him smile she knew it was the country singer.

Binder was even able to get a photo with the singer.

“We run the Highway in here all the time — we’re die-hard country — and we listen to him all the time,” Binder said.

