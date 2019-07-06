County commissioner regular meeting agenda for July 9

The Summit Board of County Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 9. The agenda posted for the meeting includes new business discussion on the adoption of the 2018 International Fire Code, as well as major amendments to the Copper Mountain PUD.

The adoption of the 2018 fire code would supplant the adoption of the 2012 International Fire Code, as well as replacing any same matters in existing ordinances and resolutions. The adoption includes several amendments to better align the international fire code with local needs when it comes to wildfire mitigation.

The major amendments Copper Mountain Resort is requesting to their existing PUD will facilitate the construction of a new development at the base of the Alpine Lift.

The requested amendments include major land use changes for Parcel 32, the A-Lift neighborhood, to make way for a hotel and other amenities. Among the changes are a request to increase the number of equivalent units at the A-Lift neighborhood from 30 to 72, increasing commercial space allotment from 1,000 square feet to 11,000 sq. ft., as well as allowing hotels and condos to be built on the parcel.

The Ten Mile Planning Commission approved the requested amendments by a 6-0 vote. After reviewing the amendments, county staff have recommended the commissioners approve them.

“The modification is consistent with the efficient development and preservation of the entire PUD since the modifications further aid in the functioning of a ski and year-round resort,” as noted in the report. “Trails, development triggers, open space, and density considerations affecting and furthering the development of the entire resort have been considered with this request.”

The BOCC regular meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the county commissioner’s meeting room in the Summit County Courthouse located at 208 Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge.