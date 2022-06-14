County holds firm on no fire restriction recommendations as moisture levels continue to decline

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons updated the Summit County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 14, about the status of recommended fire restrictions for the county.

As of Tuesday, June 14, rain is forecast from Friday, June 17, through Tuesday, June 21. The six to 14 day outlook calls for above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation, but the 20-day outlook calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

Live fuel moisture levels, a term used to describe moisture levels within a plant that has the potential to be burned in a wildfire, are below average. Sheriff FitzSimons explained this means that live fuel moisture levels have peaked for the season and are soon to drop. The energy release components, which are dead fuels that could be burned in a wildfire, are below the 90th percentile.

FitzSimons concluded his update to the board with no recommendation for fire restrictions at this time.