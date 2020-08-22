County officials investigate COVID-19 outbreak at Silverthorne construction site

SILVERTHORNE — The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of three cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Big Johnson Construction, according to a news release.

The department is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to investigate the outbreak in which three employees, who are all residents of Colorado Springs, were working on a project in Silverthorne at the time they tested positive.

Because the employees are not residents of Summit County, their cases will not be reflected in the county’s case data webpage. The three employees developed symptoms of the virus between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. The first two employees received positive test results on Aug. 17 and the third test was confirmed positive the next day.

The employees had been carpooling to the job site together, according to the release. Officials don’t believe they pose substantial risk to people in Silverthorne.

The entire team at the job site is no longer working there. Instead, Big Johnson Construction has brought in other teams to continue the construction at the site.

Although the three cases are people who do not live in Summit County permanently, the county’s contact tracing team spent nearly 40 hours on the case, according to the news release. The three employees have been isolated and their close contacts (people who were within 6 feet of them for more than 15 minutes) have been quarantined.