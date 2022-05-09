County officials to host fentanyl overdose education event Tuesday

Summit County Public Health will host a free education event on the fentanyl overdose crisis on Tuesday, May 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Summit High School. A livestream will be available on the county’s Facebook page, titled Summit County, Colorado .

Summit County Public Health encourages all to attend, especially parents and students. Spanish translation will be available.

The event will focus on prevention, education and personal stories.

Eagle County Resident Carole Bukovich will speak. She lost her child to a pill laced with fentanyl. Rocky Mountain Harm Reduction Center founder Maggie Seldeen, who had her own battle with addiction, will join Bukovich.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland and Summit County Care Clinic health navigator Liz Luna Torres will also speak.

This is a drug take-back event. Expired or unused medication may be brought for anonymous disposal. Summit County Public Health warns unused medications may be misused. Improper disposal can damage local water quality.