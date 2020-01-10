County Sheriffs of Colorado to offer scholarship program

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons awards the 2019 Summit County Sheriff's Office Leadership Scholarship.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

FRISCO — On Jan. 7, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons announced that the County Sheriffs of Colorado, the state sheriff’s association, would award a $500 scholarship to a deserving Summit County student in the spring.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in eligible counties and all Colorado higher education institutions. Summit students also can get applications at csoc.org or at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Breckenridge.

The group established the scholarship program in 1978, and this is the 39th year that County Sheriffs of Colorado has made the scholarship available. Students in more than 30 Colorado counties will receive the award this year.

The education subcommittee of the Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Committee appointed by FitzSimons will review applications, and a selection will be made on the basis of criteria including leadership, merit, character, involvement and career purpose.

Any legal permanent resident of Summit County who is enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state as a full- or part-time student is eligible to apply.

For more information, contact your local high school, college or the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 970-453-2232.