County wood-chipping program to kick off June 15

Summit County will begin its annual wood-chipping program June 15. Slash piles should be 5-by-5-feet and should not contain any construction materials.

Courtesy Dan Schroder / CSU Extension

This year’s Summit County wood-chipping program will start June 15 and run through October, according to a county news release.

This is the seventh year of the program, which aims to prevent the spread of wildfires by sending chipping crews throughout each neighborhood to remove trees and branches. In the past six years, the county has chipped 31,120 cubic yards of “woody material,” according to the release.

Each neighborhood will have a week during the summer dedicated to the chipping program. To participate, residents can set out piles of conifer and aspen trees and branches for chipping and removal. Willow and cottonwood trees won’t be accepted because they are high in moisture and will prevent the spread of fires.

The crews will take logs and tree branches up to 12 inches in diameter and less than 10 feet long. All materials must be stacked by 8 a.m. on the day of removal, and material must be free of nails, wire or rope.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The maximum size of piles of wood is 5 feet tall by 5 feet wide, and the county will pick up 10 or fewer piles per property, according to the news release.

On June 15, the chipping crews will start the program with neighborhoods north of Silverthorne, including Sage Creek Canyon, South Forty, Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain Ranch, Ponds at Blue River and Blue River Run.

The chipping schedule for other neighborhoods is outlined on the county’s chipping website. People who have larger-scale projects can call Summit County CSU extension at 970-668-4140.