Countywide Clean Up Day rescheduled due to heavy snow in the forecast

The towns of Frisco, Dillon, Breckenridge, Silverthorne and Blue River are rescheduling Countywide Town Clean Up Day. Events at each town were originally planned for Saturday, May 21.

The postponement is due to heavy snow anticipated in the forecast, and the day is now set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4. More specific details such as check-in areas and activities following the clean up can be found at each town’s respective website.

The annual High Country Conservation Center recycling event is still scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, 222 County Shops Road, next to the County Commons in Frisco.

