Couples can get married in a mass wedding at the top of Loveland on Valentine’s Day

On Friday, Feb. 14, couples can get married or renew their vows at the top of Loveland Ski Area in a "mass wedding."

Courtesy Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA — If you’ve ever wanted to get married or renew your vows at the top of a ski area — surrounded by 100 other couples with the same dream — now is your chance.

Loveland Ski Area is hosting its 29th annual Mountaintop Matrimony event on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14. The event is a “mass wedding” for about 100 couples to get married or renew their vows at the top of Loveland Basin’s Ptarmigan Roost Cabin. The event begins at noon outside the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin, which is accessible via Ptarmigan lift.

Couples must sign in the morning of the event, be able to ski or snowboard down the run after the ceremony and are asked to be at Ptarmigan Roost Cabin by 11:30 a.m. Couples also are encouraged to dress in “ski wedding” attire, and there will be a prize for the best-dressed couple.

The ceremony will take about 30 minutes and is free to participate in, but attendees must have a season pass or day pass as the event involves using the lift and skiing or snowboarding down. Couples and guests then can attend the afterparty, which begins at 1:30 p.m. at the base of Loveland Basin and will include cake, music and prizes.

Individual lift tickets will be $89 for the day. Guests who preregister can receive two-for-one day passes and can purchase a $15 package that includes a $15 lunch voucher, two beer coupons and wedding cupcakes at the reception. Packages also will be available at morning check-in. Those interested can preregister for the event at skiloveland.com/wedding-registration.